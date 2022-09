(CNN) Almost four decades after he left Temple University to pursue his professional football dream, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles fulfilled a promise he made to his late mother by earning his bachelor's degree last week.

Mount St. Mary's University in Maryland announced Tuesday that Bowles earned a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development and plans to take part in the university's commencement in May.

"Completing my degree (after a 37-year gap) was something I had always wanted to do over the years because it was something I had promised my mother when I went to play in the NFL , and I wanted to follow through on that promise," Bowles said.

According to the university, Bowles restarted his degree pursuit in the summer of 2020 -- just before the start of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning season -- taking online courses.

The NFL coach gave credit to his agent, Anthony Agnone, a 1975 Mount Saint Mary's alumnus, with the idea to complete his college pledge.

