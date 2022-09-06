Opinion: Before we can help students, liberals must admit school closures were a problem

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and author of the book "OK Boomer, Let's Talk: How My Generation Got Left Behind." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) As American students return to school, it's time to admit we have a problem. Thanks to Covid-related school shutdowns, our school children have suffered unprecedented learning losses, with 9-year-olds seeming to have lost some two decades worth of progress on math and reading skills, according to new test results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The backtracking was particularly severe for the students who were already struggling, as well as for Black and Hispanic students. And, for many students, it may simply be too late to make up such significant setbacks.

This should make the progressive-minded among us who supported school closures pause and ask ourselves if we got this one right -- and what we could learn from this whole debacle.

Jill Filipovic

Test scores, of course, are not everything; they are not the only or even a particularly good marker of a student's achievement, and they certainly do not reflect a student's intelligence or academic potential. But in the aggregate, they can be useful measures of what students are learning and how they're doing.

And in the US, they are not doing well.

Shutting down schools in the spring of 2020 made sense. Covid-19 was a new disease, and we initially knew precious little about who might be particularly vulnerable, and how it might impact children.