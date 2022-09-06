Apple Mania
Chief Executive Officer of Apple, Steve Jobs attends a press conference in central London, 18 September 2007. Apple announced here Tuesday that Britain would be the first European country to get its much-vaunted iPhone, when mobile phone operator O2 launches the gadget on November 9. Apple chief Steve Jobs told a London press conference that O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica, has won an exclusive contract to distribute the iPhone in Britain for "cultural," rather than economic, reasons. He said the iPhone would retail in Britain at 269 pounds (387 euros, 536 dollars). AFP PHOTO/SHAUN CURRY (Photo credit should read SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images)
Chief Executive Officer of Apple, Steve Jobs attends a press conference in central London, 18 September 2007. Apple announced here Tuesday that Britain would be the first European country to get its much-vaunted iPhone, when mobile phone operator O2 launches the gadget on November 9. Apple chief Steve Jobs told a London press conference that O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica, has won an exclusive contract to distribute the iPhone in Britain for "cultural," rather than economic, reasons. He said the iPhone would retail in Britain at 269 pounds (387 euros, 536 dollars). AFP PHOTO/SHAUN CURRY (Photo credit should read SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images)
SHAUN CURRY/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
02:49
The iPhone turns 15 today. See CNN's report on its debut in 2007
The Apple store at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
The Apple store at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
Apple
Now playing
03:12
The first Apple Store voted to unionize. One worker has a message for her colleagues.
Tim Cook TIME100
Jemal Countess/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for TIME
Now playing
01:29
Apple's CEO responds to evolving workplace dynamics
apple iphone imessage
Apple
Now playing
01:47
See the new features coming to iPhones
vault ipod thumb tom foreman
Now playing
04:06
In 2005, an iPod was sold every two seconds. See how CNN covered the phenomenon
Steve Jobs 1985 Vault
Now playing
02:06
Watch coverage from 1985 after Steve Jobs lost his seat of power at Apple
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - March 8, 2022: Apple CEO Tim Cook showcases the new iPhone SE featuring 5G and the A15 Bionic chip during a special event at Apple Park. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc.)
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA - March 8, 2022: Apple CEO Tim Cook showcases the new iPhone SE featuring 5G and the A15 Bionic chip during a special event at Apple Park. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc.)
Brooks Kraft/Apple
Now playing
02:17
See Apple's 5G budget smartphone
Apple says the new update focuses on features around users' eyes to unlock an iPhone with FaceID.
Apple says the new update focuses on features around users' eyes to unlock an iPhone with FaceID.
Hazel Tang/CNN
Now playing
02:40
Apple's Face ID will soon work when you're wearing a mask. We put it to the test
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Now playing
00:56
Apple becomes world's first $3 trillion company
New MacBook Pro.
New MacBook Pro.
Apple
Now playing
01:58
Apple is bringing back some old MacBook Pro features
Tim Cook and the new iPhone 13.
Tim Cook and the new iPhone 13.
Apple
Now playing
01:47
Meet the new iPhone 13
The new Apple Watch Series 7
The new Apple Watch Series 7
APPLE
Now playing
01:43
Apple unveils the Watch Series 7
apple ipad 2021 a13 chiip
Now playing
01:43
See Apple's new iPad
teen texting STOCK
Shutterstock
Now playing
01:14
Apple's new safety features spark debate on privacy and safety
Messaging in iOS 15.
Messaging in iOS 15.
Apple
Now playing
01:34
FaceTime. IDs. Do Not Disturb. See Apple's latest updates
New York CNN Business  — 

Apple’s stock has been a lemon this year. Shares are down more than 10% so far in 2022, and Apple is trading about 15% below the all-time high it hit in early January.

But with new iPhones set to be revealed Wednesday, will expectations for strong holiday sales — and all the subscription revenue that comes with that — be enough to turn Apple’s stock from red to green?

Apple (AAPL) has had some recent momentum. Shares are up more than 7% in the past three months. It’s also worth noting that Apple (AAPL) isn’t doing as poorly as the broader market and the rest of the FAANG stocks. Investors are finding comfort in Apple (AAPL)’s stable earnings growth and strong balance sheet, even in these tumultuous times.

The S&P 500, for example, has fallen nearly 18% this year while Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have been hit particularly hard. Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) are each off nearly 25% in 2022 while Meta and Netflix (NFLX) have both plunged more than 50%.

Investors appear to be betting that the newest batch of iPhones will lead to solid jumps in profits for Apple.

Analysts are forecasting earnings per share increases of nearly 9% for this fiscal year and about 6% for 2023, respectable returns for a company as large as Apple. The tech giant is expected to generate $392.5 billion in sales this year and Apple is the world’s most valuable company, with a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion.

A customer views an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphone for sale at a store in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
A customer views an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphone for sale at a store in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Here's what might drive up the prices on the newest iPhones

The company generates a huge amount of money from a new line of iPhones as existing customers upgrade and some holdouts make the switch from Android devices. Apple also rakes in big bucks from its lucrative services unit, subscriptions for iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and other perks for iPhone, iPad and Mac users.

“All the hoopla around the iPhone 14 upgrade cycle should help Apple in the short-term,” said Jordan Kahn, chief investment officer of ACM Funds. Kahn owns Apple in the ACM Dynamic Opportunity Fund.

One analyst thinks that more iPhone users than usual will look to get a new device following this launch. That’s because many customers seem to have been holding on to iPhones for longer periods of time before getting upgrades. (This reporter has stubbornly kept his ancient iPhone 8 Plus, partly out of fear of losing the home button.) The release of new devices may prompt those users to finally upgrade.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives noted in a report that Apple’s initial order for 90 million iPhone 14 units is roughly flat compared to what it had ordered for the iPhone 13, even with “macro storm clouds building.” So Apple clearly still expects its devices to sell even as consumer spending slows more broadly.

“This speaks to the underlying demand story that Apple anticipates for this next iPhone release with our estimates that 240 million of 1 billion iPhone users worldwide have not upgraded their phones in over 3.5 years,” Ives added.

Apple also benefits from the fact that it is a stock that is loved not just by individual investors but also by the giants of Wall Street.

According to research from market strategists at Goldman Sachs, Apple was a top pick of both mutual funds and hedge funds as of the end of the second quarter, along with other megacap tech companies including Amazon, Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA).

Apple is that rare beast, a stock that still is exciting enough for the growth crowd but is also attractive to value investors thanks to its reasonable price, penchant for stock buybacks to boost earnings and a steadily growing dividend.