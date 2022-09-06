How parents can keep youth sports fun for kids

In many cases, however, they're also causing injuries, social anxiety and mental health problems for athletes and parents alike.

Flanagan is no stranger to the ins and outs of youth sports -- the 59-year-old writer from Summit, New Jersey, has three grown children, one of whom was heavily into sports. She also coached girls' sports from 2002 to 2019. CNN talked with Flanagan to discuss her work and to learn more about what parents can do to ensure kids engage in youth sports programs on their own terms.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: What are the positives of youth sports?

Linda Flanagan: There are so many. Exercise is a positive. Every week we learn more and more about how essential movement is, and for kids it's so important to get on that track of exercising while they're young. To develop lifelong commitment to moving and exercise. Sports build camaraderie. They teach teamwork. At a time when kids are obsessed with technology, sports also keep them away from their phones. Sports provide opportunities for kids to get to know other kids from other backgrounds. In that sense, youth sports can be a great leveler.

CNN: What negatives have emerged around youth sports?

Flanagan: Youth sports have become a class-based system. Participation is determined by household income. If you're on the low-income side of things, your chances of participating are lower. A third of the kids in lower-income housing are inactive, they don't play at all. On this low end there's too little (participation), and on the upper end -- among families that can afford it -- you've got too much. There are all sorts of club teams.

It's a feast or famine situation: famine in low-income areas and feasting among the high-income (set). Families with higher incomes also lean toward sport specialization at a younger age. Parents start out thinking (that) this is the only way to do it. And they push, so kids play too much and get injured, burned out and end up wanting to quit. A lot of kids quit before they even get to high school. For them the joy is gone.

CNN: From your research, what is corrupting youth sports?

Flanagan: I identify three main large causes. First is money. Youth sports are an enormous industry -- a $19 billion industry. That's larger than the National Football League, which (was) estimated to be I identify three main large causes. First is money. Youth sports are an enormous industry -- a $19 billion industry. That's larger than the National Football League, which (was) estimated to be $15 billion (in 2019). The youth sports industry has grown 90% since 2010. That means there are a lot of people (who) are profiting off it.

The second cause is the changed perspective on childhood. This is a cultural change; sometime between the 1970s and the 1990s, children moved from our employees to our bosses. The whole idea of what parents are expected to do for their kids and what kids mean for their parents has changed. Now a child's success in youth sports carries with it some status. My parents didn't attach their status to how their kids did in sports. They had their own lives.

Parents and children may be too invested in youth sports if participation is swallowing up family life.

The third cause is change at colleges and universities. Tuition is so high, and there's this perception that it's harder to get into the top schools. Being an athlete can help defray those costs. (The National Collegiate Athletic Association gives out more than) $3.6 billion every year in athletic scholarships. That's a lot of rewards for kids who excel at sports.

CNN: How are parents complicit in this problem?

Flanagan: That middle chunk, the issue with kids moving from employees to bosses -- that's the big problem for parents. Today everything our kids do seem to be a reflection on us. It's hard to resist that kind of pressure to do everything we possibly can for your kids. Most parents start out with good intentions. The issue takes on a life of its own when kids start to do well.

Parents are reluctant to acknowledge how much this matters to them. Sometimes it matters too much. We become too invested. That's when it tips over from love for the child to ego gratification to the parents. That's when it robs youth sports of what makes them fun. We're supposed to be midwives to their development, not the primary recipients of the rewards. It's a slippery slope.

CNN: How do parents know their own obsession with youth sports is getting out of hand?

Flanagan: Parents can start by asking themselves some questions: Am I one of those crazy parents? How would I feel if my child decided to quit? Would I be devastated? How many minutes does it take me at a cocktail party or when I'm meeting someone to talk about my child's performance in sports? These are all important questions to answer.