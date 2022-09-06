Fears for babies born into Pakistan's devastating floods

Sindh province, Pakistan (CNN) It was raining when Kainat Solangi's daughter was born on August 14 and it's barely stopped since, stranding her family in a makeshift tent on a thin strip of land surrounded by Pakistan's worst-ever floods.

The family of eight built their shelter from furniture and sheets of cloth, whatever they could salvage from their flooded home in the village of Rijepur, near Khairpur Nathan Shah in