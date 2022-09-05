Georgia region hit with 'extreme' rainfall and flash flooding is under another flood watch

(CNN) Areas in northwest Georgia that experienced "extreme rainfall" and flash flooding are again under a flood watch as storms move in Monday.

"Showers have begun to redevelop over north Georgia, and rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service office in Atlanta posted on Facebook . "Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon, which could produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding concerns."

Extreme rainfall led to downed trees in Chattooga County Sunday.

Rainfall in those parts of Georgia was so heavy Sunday, CNN Weather estimates it was a 1 in 1,000-year rainfall event, with parts of Chattooga and Floyd counties getting up to 13 inches.

That led to "catastrophic flash flooding," the weather service said Sunday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order Sunday afternoon for severe flooding in Chattooga and Floyd counties, where an estimated foot of rain in some places was expected to cause rivers to rapidly rise, according to the order.

Businesses were under water in Summerville Sunday.

