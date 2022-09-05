London (CNN) Liz Truss will be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after winning most votes in the Conservative Party leadership contest, succeeding Boris Johnson who resigned in July after a series of scandals.

Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 among party members and will take over as leader on Tuesday, as Britons face mounting economic and social crisis.

Truss pledged action to tackle the crisis in a short victory speech at a conference center in London on Monday. Without offering details, she promised a "bold plan" to cut taxes and build economic growth, and "deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."

Monday's announcement ends weeks of bitter campaigning during which Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister), accused the foreign secretary of risking a prolonged recession if she goes ahead with her promised tax cuts.

Once Johnson formally resigns his post to the Queen on Tuesday, Truss will also visit the monarch at her Scottish residence Balmoral, where, as leader of the largest party in parliament, she will be invited to form a government.

