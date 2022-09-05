(CNN) The Turkish national team is threatening to pull out of EuroBasket 2022 after it says one of its team members, NBA player Furkan Korkmaz of the Philadelphia 76ers, was attacked Sunday after being ejected from a game.

The Turkish team is demanding security footage from the corridor where it believes three players on the Georgia national team and security guards attacked Korkmaz.

Korkmaz, who is competing for his native Turkey, was ejected after he got into a confrontation with Georgia guard Duda Sanadze on the court after being fouled during the fourth quarter of Sunday's competition. Both players can be seen in video from the game coming head-to-head in a heated exchange before both were ultimately ejected from the game.

In a statement, Turkish Basketball Federation vice president Ömer Onan said, "While Furkan Korkmaz was walking in the hallway to the locker rooms with our trainer, Georgia's players who were not on the active roster attacked him." He alleged security officers were also involved.

CNN has reached out to the Georgia Basketball National Federation but did not immediately hear back. The 76ers declined to comment on the incident.

