Israel U-turns on relationship rules for West Bank

Jerusalem (CNN) The Israeli government has dropped some of the most controversial rules in a draft ordinance controlling how foreigners can enter and stay in the occupied West Bank.

A draft of the rules was published in February and received harsh public backlash as well as legal challenges which forced a delay to their implementation.

One of the most controversial rules would have required foreign passport holders entering a formal relationship with a Palestinian living in the West Bank to notify Israeli authorities within 30 days of their engagement, wedding, or moving-in together. Another regulation in the draft placed quotas on the number foreign academics -- lecturers and students -- permitted each year.

But those regulations have been removed from the official guidance published on Sunday. The rules are currently set to take effect on October 20.

Israel says the new ordinance is meant to codify norms already in place.

