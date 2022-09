(CNN) Can thinking that you can get up the hill actually get you up the hill?

It just might, according to a new study.

People did better on a task relying on their working memory when they underwent cognitive training and learned it would help with their performance, according to the study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"This study was the first to demonstrate that participants' expectations of how their cognitive performance 'should' change as a result of cognitive training can influence the actual outcomes that they show," said Jocelyn Parong, the study's lead author and a postdoctoral research associate department of psychology's Learning and Transfer Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, via email.

"That is, those who had the expectation that their cognition should improve did indeed improve more after 20 sessions of training than those who had the expectation that they would not improve, regardless of whether they completed a true working memory training intervention or a control training intervention."

