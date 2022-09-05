Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul suicide blast

(CNN) Two Russian embassy employees in Kabul were killed in a suicide blast near the embassy on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"An unknown militant set off an explosive device. As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "there are also victims among Afghan citizens" without giving further details.

Kabul's police spokesman said that explosives went off in a crowd of people after an attacker was identified and shot by Afghan security forces near the Russian embassy.

"Today around 11 a.m. local time a suicide bomber, who was planning to blow up his explosives among the crowd of people, was identified and shot by the security forces near the Russian embassy in Police District 7, Kabul. As a result, his explosives went off," police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter.

There has not been a claim of responsibility yet.

Taliban fighters (C) stand guard along a road near the Russian embassy after the attack on Monday.

