(CNN) Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.

Radar estimated rainfall of 8 to 10.5 inches across a large swath of Chattooga County from Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in Atlanta.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order Sunday afternoon for severe flooding in Chattooga and Floyd counties. An estimated foot of rain in some places is expected to cause rivers to rapidly rise, according to the order.

"Preliminary assessments from county emergency management agencies and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency indicate a need for assistance in the impacted counties," the order read.

Flooding in Chattooga County, Georgia, Sunday.

The area, including Summerville, Lyerly and the James H. Floyd State Park, is under a flash flood emergency warning Sunday.

