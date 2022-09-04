She moved to the US with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished

(CNN) Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off.

When her face appeared on the phone screen, her dad teased her that she looked hungry and tired. Her smile was more subdued, he noted. Her short hair, usually braided, was rumpled.

"Make sure you drink hot milk and relax," her dad said from his living room in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

That was February 24, the last time anyone in her family saw her.

A month later -- less than three years after Gakwa left Kenya for the United States -- her family reported her missing. At the time of the February video call, Gakwa's parents were not aware she was living in Gillette, Wyoming, with a man she'd met on a Craigslist dating forum.

Read More