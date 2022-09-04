Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins at emotional London concert

London (CNN) A star-studded line-up, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, joined the Foo Fighters for an emotional tribute to the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins at a concert in London on Saturday night.

Hawkins, 50, died in March in Bogotá , Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters were set to take the stage at the Festival Estereo Picnic. The band immediately canceled its remaining tour dates.

Saturday's concert was the first time the band had performed together since Hawkins' death.

According to the UK's PA Media news agency, a tearful Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd at London's Wembley Stadium: "Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody. He loved to play music every day. And there aren't too many people that he's never jammed with. So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we're all connected here today by that one guy."

The theme of family was ever-present throughout the show. Sixteen-year-old Oliver Shane Hawkins joined his father's band for a powerful rendition of Foo Fighters song "My Hero."

