(CNN) Max Verstappen claimed victory on home soil at an action-packed Dutch Grand Prix to further extend his lead at the top of Formula One's drivers' championship.

Verstappen stormed past Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages after some safety car drama to send the 100,000 Dutch fans into a frenzy at Zandvoort.

The 24-year-old was greeted by orange flares and a sea of orange shirts as he crossed the finish line to claim his second straight victory at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Mercedes' George Russell equaled his best finish in F1 with a distant second place and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came in third, leaving Hamilton to finish a disappointing fourth after it looked for a while he might challenge Verstappen for the win.

"It was not a straightforward race but we had to push," Verstappen told Sky Sports after the race. "Of course with safety car, virtual safety car, making the right calls.

