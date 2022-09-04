The French 'finishing school' educating the far-right leaders of tomorrow

Paris (CNN) The first time he walked through the doors of the Institut de Formation Politique (IFP), French student Jacques Smith noticed the cozy atmosphere and the elite feel of the place -- but mainly, that he was "surrounded by right-wing people and right-wing lecturers," he told CNN.

As an overtly right-wing student, Smith felt it was hard to find his place at the university he attended -- Nanterre University, just outside Paris -- which he perceived as "very, very on the left" -- so he joined the Union Nationale Interuniversitaire (UNI), the right-wing national student union. It was during those early days of his studies that one of his mentors at UNI suggested he should consider training at IFP.

Offering practical and theoretical classes in journalism, politics and business, IFP has become something of a "finishing school" for right-leaning youth in France. Having fostered networks and community for a new, politically minded class of right-wing -- or even far-right -- activists and professionals, the school has trained alumni who are sitting MPs, are organizing electoral campaigns, speaking on CNEWS -- France's equivalent of Fox News -- or even working as far-right influencers on social media.

In a year when France's far-right had its best-ever electoral results , IFP's role as a nursery for its political class is more important than ever.

"The aim of IFP is very clear to me," said Smith. "It's to shape right-wing youth to create a new generation ready to take on the challenges of the country."

