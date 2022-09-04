CNN —

At least 10 people have died and 15 others were hurt in what Canadian authorities are calling a mass stabbing, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news conference Sunday.

Authorities say there are 13 crime scenes where victims were found across Saskatchewan in western Canada. Blackmore said it appears some of the victims were targeted and some were random.

“It is certainly a very significant event if not the largest we’ve seen in the last number of years,” Blackmore said.

A statement from the Saskatchewan Roughriders on game day security. pic.twitter.com/JydhFxK7uw — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 4, 2022

Blackmore said the first stabbing report came at 5:40 a.m. local time and within minutes they received multiple calls reporting additional stabbings.

Authorities have identified the two suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson and are advising the public to take appropriate precautions. The pair are believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan license place.

In a message to the two suspects, Blackmore said, “If Damien and Myles are listening or receive this information I would ask that they turn themselves into police immediately.”

“Our thoughts are with the many victims deceased and injured, their family, friends and community. It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” she continued.

Sundays violent incident led to increased security at the Saskatchewan Roughriders Canadian football game, the team said in a tweeted statement.

“As a result, additional members of law enforcement have been deployed across Mosaic Stadium and the surrounding area,” the statement read. “The Club operates a centralized command centre on game day that allows immediate connection to local emergency services and the ability to receive up to the minute information when any sort of emergency occurs.”

This is a developing story.