1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say

(CNN) An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.

In a Facebook post, New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin says the child was initially brought unresponsive into the emergency room by his father, 19-year-old Landon Parrot.

"During the initial investigation the Detectives found inconsistent information being given by the father," Chief Goodwin writes.

When investigators "confronted" Parrot with the inconsistencies in his story, police say he told them what happened.

"The child passed away after being left in the car unattended for approximately 5 hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees," according to Goodwin. "During the interview it appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so as the child would not be a disturbance while in the house."

