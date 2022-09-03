California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday.

The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.

Firefighters survey homes on Saturday destroyed by the Mill Fire in Weed, California.

The cause of the fire, which has been burning for one day, remains under investigation and evacuation orders for Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood, are in place.

"This incident is rapidly changing and our staff and partners are doing everything they can to get everyone to safety," the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.

Two wildires grew overnight, officials said Saturday.

Read More