Serena Williams has done it all in tennis, but there's so much more to come

Photos: Serena Williams' final act Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after losing in the third round of the US Open on Friday, September 2. Hide Caption 1 of 48

Photos: Serena Williams' final act People cheer on Williams at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Hide Caption 2 of 48

Photos: Serena Williams' final act Williams reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanović on Friday. "These are happy tears," Williams said during her on-court interview. Hide Caption 3 of 48

Photos: Serena Williams' final act Williams motions a heart to her fans after the match on Friday. Hide Caption 4 of 48

Photos: Serena Williams' final act Williams shakes hands with Tomljanović after the match. Hide Caption 5 of 48

Photos: Serena Williams' final act Williams returns a shot on Friday. The match lasted a little more than three hours, and Williams fought off five match points in the final game. Hide Caption 6 of 48

Photos: Serena Williams' final act Fans cheer on Williams on Friday. Hide Caption 7 of 48

Photos: Serena Williams' final act Williams serves during Friday's match. Hide Caption 8 of 48