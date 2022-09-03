(CNN) The suspect in an apparent assassination attempt against Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner was arrested last year for "improper use of a weapon", police have told CNN.

Argentine authorities have identified Fernando Sabag Montiel as the suspect who approached Fernández de Kirchner with a loaded gun outside her home in Buenos Aires on Thursday in what appears to be a failed assassination attempt.

A police spokesperson told CNN Sabag Montiel had a weapons permit but was arrested in 2021 for carrying a large knife in public, adding that he has at least one tattoo with Nazi symbols.

Migration office officials said he was born in the Brazilian city of São Paulo on January 13, 1987, and had been living in Argentina since 1993.

Video of the incident shows Fernández de Kirchner smiling as she walks by a large crowd of supporters. A man then surges forward and points a gun at her face.

