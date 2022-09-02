Danielle expected to become first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season

(CNN) Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to be designated as the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on Friday by the National Hurricane Center.

It remains far off-shore and will not be a threat to any land mass for at least five days.

The hurricane center says Danielle will become only a Category 2 hurricane and will remain almost stationary throughout the weekend.

"The storm is forecast to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days," the hurricane center said Friday morning. "Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane later this morning."

The hurricane center announced on Thursday that Danielle had become a named storm in the North Atlantic on Wednesday, the first named storm since July 3.

