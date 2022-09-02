Federal judge dismisses manslaughter charges against captain of the California dive boat that caught on fire, killing 34

(CNN) A federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed an indictment on Thursday that charged a dive boat captain with manslaughter for the deaths of 34 people after a fire broke out on his vessel on Labor Day 2019.

The Conception, a 75-foot dive boat, caught fire and sunk in the middle of the night on September 2, 2019 while anchored near Santa Cruz Island in California's famed Channel Islands. It was the last day of a three-day diving trip.

Five crew members, including Captain Jerry Boylan, were able to escape the burning vessel, while 33 passengers and one crew member who had been sleeping below deck died.

Judge George H. Wu rejected the indictment against Boylan after determining the charges failed to allege gross negligence, according to court documents.

"The United States Attorney's Office will seek authorization from the Justice Department to appeal this order," spokesman Thom Mrozek told CNN.

