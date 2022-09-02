Student shot dead in Baltimore school yard

(CNN) A student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Baltimore, Maryland, has died after being shot Friday in the school's yard, according to Baltimore Police.

School had just started for the year on Monday.

A suspect approached the victim, 17, during dismissal. The encounter became heated, and the suspect produced a firearm, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference on Friday.

The suspect, also 17, shot at the victim multiple times, Harrison said.

The alleged shooter ran down the street, and school police apprehended him after a short pursuit without "incident or injury," Harrison said.

