'I'm just Serena': Williams' US Open performances give hope of improbable grand slam triumph ahead of third-round match

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 1:25 PM ET, Fri September 2, 2022

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday, August 31.
Williams and her sister, Venus, played doubles together on Thursday. They lost in the first round, however, to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.
Williams, lower left, serves during Thursday&#39;s doubles match.
Williams takes pictures with fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium after her second-round singles win on Wednesday.
Williams returns a shot during Wednesday&#39;s match.
Fans cheer on Williams on Wednesday.
Williams reaches for a shot on Wednesday.
The fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered every point Williams won on Wednesday, just as they did on Monday.
Williams watches a replay during Wednesday&#39;s match.
