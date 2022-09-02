Cleveland Cavaliers acquire NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell from Utah Jazz in blockbuster trade, according to reports

Mitchell later tweeted a picture of himself as a child wearing Cleveland gear and shared his excitement about playing with new teammate Darius Garland, seemingly confirming the move.

According to the reports, the Cavs traded Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick swaps (2026 and 2028) to the Utah Jazz for Mitchell.

Sexton agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with Utah in a sign-and-trade deal, his agent told ESPN.

The move confirmed the rebuilding project underway in Utah after it has reached the playoffs for the past six seasons but failed to advance past the second round.

