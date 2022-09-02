Remembering Dave Wottle's thrilling victory at the Munich Olympics, a race that still inspires and entertains 50 years on

(CNN) The race may have happened half a century ago, but Dave Wottle can still feel every emotion he experienced that day in Munich -- from the dejection of the first 100 meters to the charge of adrenaline when he saw his name flash up on the stadium screen two minutes later.

The first wave of emotion arrived almost as soon as the crack of the starting gun had sounded and Wottle watched the other competitors pull away. Within moments, he found himself trailing -- and by some distance.

"I was disheartened," Wottle tells CNN Sport as he looks back on the 800-meter final at the Munich Olympics . "I was probably a little depressed. I wasn't able to keep up with them.

"That brought doubts into me, like: 'Wow, I can't believe I'm so far behind. Am I that far out of shape that I can't stay up with these guys?'"

But what unfolded over the course of race is now Olympic folklore.