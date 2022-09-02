A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) For Adila Yarmuhammad, the release of a damning new report from the United Nations' top human rights official on the treatment of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang brought relief, and sadness.

The Australian-born 22-year-old, whose family comes from China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, woke up Thursday to a flurry of WhatsApp messages about the report from other young Uyghurs worldwide.

"Everyone is relieved that something like a report came out ... (but) the sense of relief doesn't come with complete relief," said Yarmuhammad, a leader in an Australian Uyghur youth group.

"I feel even more upset, because we knew. Deep down we always knew that these things were happening, these things were very real to us. A lot of our community members had firsthand experiences. A lot of our family members have firsthand experiences."

Adila Yarmuhammad attends a 2018 protest at the UN in Geneva.

For years, members of the Uyghur diaspora and rights groups have pushed for a strong response within the UN system to repeated allegations of major human rights abuses in Xinjiang. But member countries have not voted to establish a probe into the claims, which China has regularly pushed back against with firm denials

Read More