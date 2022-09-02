(CNN) Myanmar's military junta on Friday sentenced former British ambassador Vicky Bowman and her husband to one year in prison, a UK Foreign Office source with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

The couple were detained in Yangon last month after being accused by authorities of violating immigration laws. Myanmar military authorities alleged the address Bowman had registered to her visa did not match her residence. Breaches of Myanmar's Immigration Act carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Bowman's sentencing comes the same day as Myanmar's deposed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was found guilty of electoral fraud and sentenced to three years in prison with hard labor.

Bowman served as Britain's top diplomat to the Southeast Asian nation from 2002 to 2006. After completing her posting as ambassador, Bowman remained in the country as the founder of the non-governmental organization Myanmar Center for Responsible Business.

