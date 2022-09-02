New Delhi (CNN) India will join an elite league of the world's naval powers on Friday, when it commissions its first domestically built aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant.

With the $3 billion Vikrant, India will join only a small number of nations with more than one aircraft carrier or helicopter carrier in service and become only the third country, after the UK and China, to have commissioned a domestically built aircraft carrier in the past three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the Cochin Shipyard in the southern state of Kerala for the carrier's launching ceremony.

John Bradford, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said India's commitment to the ship reflected its "long-term vision to maintaining a world-class naval force."

"There are looming questions about the survivability of any carrier in the missile age, but major navies -- including those of the US, Japan, China and the UK -- are doubling down on their carrier investments. In this sense India is keeping in the race," Bradford said.

The Vikrant is India's first domestically built aircraft carrier.

