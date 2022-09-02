He fled the country and went into hiding. Why has Sri Lanka's deposed leader come back now?

(CNN) After more than 50 days, he's back.

Runaway former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to Colombo early on Saturday, Reuters has reported , citing a senior security official. The move threatens to reignite tensions in the crisis-hit country.

Rajapaksa, who once ruled Sri Lanka with an iron fist, has kept a low profile since fleeing hastily to Maldives on July 13, just days after angry protesters broke into his official residence demanding he resign over his handling of the nation's worst financial crisis in decades

He is yet to explain why he traveled to three Asian countries in recent weeks amid economic and political turmoil at home -- or why he decided to come back now.

Some activist