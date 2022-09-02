Show off on the grill with these Labor Day staples

By Zach Wade

Updated 2:01 PM ET, Fri September 2, 2022

Hard at work entertaining this Labor Day? We&#39;ve got you covered.
(CNN)Finding the right recipes for your weekend gathering is hard work. But you can stop Googling now and kick back this Labor Day because CNN and the Food Network have fired up your personal grilling guide.

Grilled Cheeseburgers


    This American classic is probably your safest bet at pleasing the most people in a large group. This recipe for six servings is easily multiplied and only takes 25 minutes of prep and active cooking.
      Read the recipe on Food Network
        Grilled Pizzas


          If you're going to be hard at work cooking on Labor Day, you can rely on the pop of red tomato to add easy summer deliciousness to your menu. This grilled pizza recipe yields six 8-by-11 inch colorful pies that will surely fill everyone's plate.
          Read the recipe on Food Network

          Easy Grilled Pork Chops


          The recipe is so easy that there are only three steps. Opt for the pork chops if you want a mouthwatering, protein-heavy cookout.
          Read the recipe on Food Network

          Grilled Garlic Flatbread


          Who says your guests shouldn't fill up on appetizers? This satisfying garlic flatbread recipe is so simple that we don't even break it out into steps.
          Read the recipe on Food Network

          Sticky Ribs


          The recipe makes extra sweet ribs with a hint of smokiness for a classic BBQ vibe. You'll need to allow a bit more time for this dish but it will be worth the extra labor.
          Read the recipe on Food Network

          Grilled Oysters with Lemon Dill Butter


          Seafood isn't to everyone's liking even if it's a delicacy often enjoyed during summer vacations. But this grilled oyster recipe has the panache to elevate your end-of-summer event. Don't forget to tell your quests it's made with lemon dill butter while holding a spatula with your pinky finger extended!
          Read the recipe on Food Network

