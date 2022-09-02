(CNN) Finding the right recipes for your weekend gathering is hard work. But you can stop Googling now and kick back this Labor Day because CNN and the Food Network have fired up your personal grilling guide.

Grilled Cheeseburgers

This American classic is probably your safest bet at pleasing the most people in a large group. This recipe for six servings is easily multiplied and only takes 25 minutes of prep and active cooking.

Grilled Pizzas





If you're going to be hard at work cooking on Labor Day, you can rely on the pop of red tomato to add easy summer deliciousness to your menu. This grilled pizza recipe yields six 8-by-11 inch colorful pies that will surely fill everyone's plate.

Easy Grilled Pork Chops



The recipe is so easy that there are only three steps. Opt for the pork chops if you want a mouthwatering, protein-heavy cookout.

Grilled Garlic Flatbread



Who says your guests shouldn't fill up on appetizers? This satisfying garlic flatbread recipe is so simple that we don't even break it out into steps.

Sticky Ribs



The recipe makes extra sweet ribs with a hint of smokiness for a classic BBQ vibe. You'll need to allow a bit more time for this dish but it will be worth the extra labor.

Grilled Oysters with Lemon Dill Butter



Seafood isn't to everyone's liking even if it's a delicacy often enjoyed during summer vacations. But this grilled oyster recipe has the panache to elevate your end-of-summer event. Don't forget to tell your quests it's made with lemon dill butter while holding a spatula with your pinky finger extended!