Evacuations ordered as a wildfire rages in northern Los Angeles County

(CNN) A wildfire raging in northern Los Angeles County swelled to more than 4,600 acres in a matter of hours Wednesday, leading to mandatory evacuation orders for residents as the area endured dangerously high temperatures.

The Route Fire began Wednesday around noon near Castaic Lake and grew so rapidly that a portion of Interstate 5 was shut down in both directions.

As the fire grew, seven firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on social media . Five of those were hospitalized, it added.

The blaze was ignited as the region was in the grips of a blistering heat wave . Officials have urged California residents to lower their electricity use during peak hours to avoid straining the power grid.

"This will be the longest and most intense heat streak so far this calendar year," Alexis Clouser from the National Weather Service in San Francisco told CNN.

