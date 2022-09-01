(CNN) A California family says they're thrilled after their deaf dog was rescued by emergency responders after falling 100 feet down a ravine.

"It was a miracle," Julia Plant told CNN affiliate KGTV , after Hobo, an 8-year-old Australian shepherd, was rescued.

Plant was walking Hobo near their Sorrento Valley home when he darted after something in the ravine, lost his footing and tumbled into the brush far below, Plant told KGTV.

Members of the San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team rushed to the scene, where they realized they would need to rappel down the ravine to reach the dog, according to their Facebook post.

It took five people a total of four hours to rescue Hobo, says the San Diego Humane Society.

