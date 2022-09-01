Missouri prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction of man in prison for over 27 years

(CNN) Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.

Johnson was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of murder in the killing of Marcus Boyd in 1995.

But an investigation by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner alleged misconduct by prosecutors and police at the time. The sole eyewitness who testified at trial later recanted, and two other people later signed sworn affidavits confessing to involvement in Boyd's murder.

Gardner's office had previously asked for a new trial for Johnson, but a judge ruled in August 2019 that the court did not have the authority to do so because the motion was filed after the mandated deadline of 15 days after the verdict.

The new motion from the circuit attorney's office invokes a year-old state law that allows a judge to set aside a judgment at the request of prosecutors when there is "clear and convincing evidence of actual innocence."

