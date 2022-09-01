Teacher gets $95,000 to settle lawsuit over refusal to use student's preferred name

(CNN) A Kansas teacher who argued she had a religious belief that prevented her from calling transgender or nonbinary students by their preferred names and pronouns reached a $95,000 settlement with school district officials, according to a release from the teacher's attorneys.

Pamela Ricard, who teaches math at Fort Riley Middle School, had been suspended for violating the Geary County Schools' Diversity and Inclusion Policy that requires educators to refer to students by their preferred names and pronouns. In the lawsuit, she said she refuses to use the preferred names and pronouns of transgender and nonbinary students because it violates her religious beliefs

In May, the US District Court for the District of Kansas allowed Ricard's lawsuit to proceed, finding that "she was likely to prevail on her First Amendment free exercise of religion claim, and granted her motion to stop enforcement of the parental communication portion of the district policy," the release said.

With the settlement, the case was dismissed by the court, according to Ricard's representatives, Alliance Defending Freedom and Kriegshauser Ney Law Group.

"No school district should ever force teachers to willfully deceive parents or engage in any speech that violates their deeply held religious beliefs," said Tyson Langhofer, director of the Center for Academic Freedom with Alliance Defending Freedom. "We're pleased to settle this case favorably on behalf of Pam, and we hope that it will encourage school districts across the country to support the constitutionally protected freedom of teachers to teach and communicate honestly with both children and parents."

