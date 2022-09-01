One student was killed and two injured following a stabbing at a North Carolina high school

(CNN) One student is dead and two others were injured after an apparent stabbing attack Thursday at a high school in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Jacksonville Police said a student resource officer at Northside High School requested assistance around 7 a.m. after a physical altercation between students broke out inside one of the school's common areas.

Two students were stabbed and taken to a local hospital for emergency care, where one died from their injuries. Both students were minors and their identities will not be released.

"The school resource officer who was on campus rapidly responded to the scene, with the first SRO arriving within 20 seconds and he was able to take someone in custody," Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said in a press conference.

A teacher is believed to have been injured in the incident, but not from being stabbed, and received medical attention on the scene, according to Yaniero. He did not disclose the nature of the teacher's injuries but said no one else is believed to have been injured.

