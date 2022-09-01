Repairs have begun at a Jackson, Mississippi, water treatment plant, but residents are still without clean water

(CNN) As a water crisis persists in Jackson, Mississippi, where brown water or nothing at all is coming out of residents' faucets, authorities are scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued with issues from decades of deferred maintenance back online.

The issue has upended life in the city of roughly 150,000 residents, where schools are shuttered, businesses are forced to adapt and people have had to wait in long lines for bottled water they can use to cook or brush their teeth.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told CNN Wednesday he is optimistic the water can be restored to residents this week. "But there is a huge mountain to climb in order to achieve that," he added.

Recent torrential rains and river flooding pushed the city's already deteriorating main treatment plant -- the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant -- to fail, leaving it unable to consistently pump out clean water.

On Wednesday, a rental pump was installed at the facility that authorities believe will help add an additional 4 million gallons of water a day into the system. The state also contracted with outside operators to begin work on critical emergency repairs.

