Jackson, MS is in the midst of a water crisis. Here's how you can help

(CNN)About 150,000 Jackson, Mississippi residents are without safe drinking water or even sufficient flow to flush toilets. Public schools are closed and many businesses have been forced to shut down because of the ongoing water crisis. Recent rains flooded the Pearl River which caused technical problems in the capital city's already frail water system leading to the shortage.
President Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson and the National Guard is helping distribute bottled water around the city.
Other organizations are now rallying to help Jackson residents during the crisis. You can help them here or by clicking the button below.