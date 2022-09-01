Detroit teen who allegedly killed three people pleads not guilty to murder charges

(CNN) A Detroit teen who is suspected of shooting four people, killing three, in a "shooting spree" Sunday has pleaded not guilty to murder charges, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Dontae Smith, 19, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of animal cruelty and five counts of felony firearm, the prosecutor's office said in a press release.

CNN has reached out to several legal aid groups to find Smith's attorney.

"It is not an overstatement to say that on Sunday morning, August 28, like a scene out of a movie this alleged defendant reigned real terror on the citizens northwest Detroit," prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the release. "Normal, everyday life was brought to a standstill as he moved east to his next victim."

Dontae Smith is pictured in this photo provided by the Detroit Police Department.

Prosecutors said Chayen Lewis Lee, 28, Lari Brisco, 43, and a woman who has not yet been identified all died in the shootings. John Palif, 76, was shot in the leg and survived the shooting. His dog was also shot in the foot but survived, prosecutors say.

