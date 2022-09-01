A 4-year-old took a loaded gun to his South Texas school. Now his father faces charges, police say

(CNN) A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his South Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said.

School administrators at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Corpus Christi learned a student had a weapon on campus around 9 a.m., according to a letter sent to parents from West Oso Independent School District Superintendent Conrado Garcia.

The school went on lockdown immediately, and a Corpus Christi police officer on campus took the weapon and secured it, the letter detailed. The handgun was loaded, Corpus Christi Police Department said in a news release. Police and school officials did not say how the weapon was first discovered.

In Arizona this week, a second-grader was found with two guns and ammunition at Cochise Elementary School, the sheriff's office there said in a Facebook post . The child's parents were called and a juvenile referral made with charges of misconduct with a weapon and minor in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

Read More