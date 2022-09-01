IAEA inspectors arrive at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid shelling

(CNN) An international team of nuclear experts arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, according to Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom, following an hours-long delay, and a drive through treacherous conditions as they traveled through an active war zone to reach the facility.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the arrival of its mission, which according to the agency, was delayed for three hours on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the frontline on Thursday.

The visit by the team of 14 experts from IAEA, including its chief Rafael Grossi, comes at a crucial moment for the plant, which has endured constant shelling and raised fears of a nuclear accident.

Shelling broke out on Thursday, with both Russian and Ukrainian officials confirming that the nearby city of Enerhodar had endured a morning of bombardment.

Ukraine's nuclear operator Energoatom said mortar shelling by Russians forced one of the the plant's two working reactors to shut down on the same day, while Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of shelling the IAEA mission's pre-agreed route to the plant.

