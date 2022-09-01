There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of a $300 Samsung phone, a new Charlotte Tilbury concealer, and a glam night-to-day silk suit-vest top from Lunya.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Fashion

Casual-glam loungewear and a suit-inspired, night-to-day top

Lunya Washable Silk Button Down Vest

If your idea of casual loungewear involves silk, you’re going to want to get in on Lunya’s latest drop. The Silksweats are exactly what they sound like: sweats-like joggers and crewnecks from a blend of modal, sustainably sourced cotton and washable silk. The black and tan garments are naturally thermoregulating, and best of all, they won’t pill over time so they look great day after day after day.

For nighttime (although honestly, we’d proudly wear this out), there’s the new Washable Silk Button Front Vest, which glams up your PJs in a rich tan or classic black silk.

Beauty

For the bedside (and/or your skincare routine)

Vitruvi Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier

One of the most stylish humidifiers we’ve seen, Viruvi’s new Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier adds a little moisture to the air wherever you need it — and it’s great for hydrating your skin, too. It’s designed to fit on the edge of a surface against the wall, which is perfect for nightstands (it has a night mode and timers) and other compact spaces. Prepare for those dry winter days ahead and preorder it now in white, oat or dove for a shipment early this month.

A dark-circle reducer powered by skincare ingredients

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer

Charlotte Tilbury just dropped a new Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer that uses skincare ingredients like niacinamide, vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin and reduce dark circles both on application and over time. The buildable, medium-coverage concealer comes in 30 shades, and it’s great for your spots, too.

Home goods

Super-luxe linens for five-star sleep

Boll & Branch Reserve Collection

Boll & Branch has just launched its five-star-worthy Reserve Collection, which is made with the top 0.04% of the world’s organic cotton. The luxe-feeling sheets, quilt sets, blankets and more are all about that just-woke-up-in-a-hotel feeling. The linens are woven in small batches and limited runs, and more items will be dropping over the next couple weeks to add to or round off your sleep setup.

A tabletop fire pit perfect for city people

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove

Solo Stove’s range of bonfires just got a new size option that’s perfect for those of us without a ton of outdoor space: the Mesa. True to its name, the 1-lb. fire pit is meant to sit on the table — making it perfect for city-dwellers craving s’mores as the weather turns cooler. It’s just 5 inches wide and almost 7 inches tall, and comes with a stand so it can be used directly on wood, plastic, metal, composite materials and wicker. Just get some pellets or grab a sack of tiny twigs during your next walk in the park, and you’re good to go.

A matte pink machine honoring an important cause

Nutribullet x Breast Cancer Research Foundation Pro Nutribullet

Start your morning with a smoothie made in a matte pink Nutribullet Pro, the product of a partnership between the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Nutribullet. Available now through October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month), you can shop the limited-edition personal blender at Nutribullet’s website for $119.99.

A cozy color to set the mood for fall cooking

Le Creuset Nutmeg Cookware

Just in time for the start of cozy comfort-food season, Le Creuset has dropped a new Nutmeg colorway that is all the autumnal mood-setting we need to get cooking. Nutmeg is an ombré that fades from, well, nutmeg at the bottom of the vessel to an eggshell white at the top — and it’s perfect as a complement to a ton of kitchen decor styles, from traditional to minimalist to modern farmhouse. It’s available in most of the classic Le Creuset cookware, including the Heritage Square Baker and 5.25-quart Deep Dutch Oven. The colorway is exclusive to Sur La Table, so shop it there (some cookware, like the Deep Dutch Oven, is also on sale for Labor Day) or at Le Creuset.

The viral drinkware gets a 40-ounce upgrade

Stanley Adventure Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler Stanley

If you are serious about staying hydrated, Stanley just announced that its social media-famous Adventure Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler will now come in a 40-ounce size (just over a liter of water) and nine colors. The extra-large size is ideal for getting your water in while you’re on the go (less refills involved), and the water inside will stay just as cold as when you left the house, thanks to the iconic brand’s vacuum insulation. It will be available for purchase on Sept. 13, but you can sign up to be notified the moment it’s available right now.

Electronics

A budget-minded phone with 5G capability

Samsung Galaxy A23 Samsung

Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy A series just got a new addition: The super-slim A23 has launched in the U.S., with prices starting at $299.99 for models that all boast 120Hz full HD displays and 5G connectivity. Choose between 4GB, 6GB and 8GB memory options and 64GB or 128GB of storage (a microSD card slat is built-in for more, too).

Snap-to wireless charging in linen and leather

Courant Mag:1

Courant, crafter of elegant leather- and linen-wrapped wireless charging pads, has just released the latest addition to its line: The Mag:1 is the company’s first wireless charger with snap-to functionality. Wrapped in Belgian linen and Italian leather, it’s a pretty addition made to pair up with Phone 12s and newer — and get them back to that green-battery life in no time.