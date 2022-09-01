(CNN) The death of a transgender Harvard graduate student in police custody in Bali is causing anger in his native Peru, where activists are calling for protests outside Peruvian embassies and consulates around the world to demand an independent investigation.

Rodrigo Ventosilla, 32, was detained by customs police shortly after arriving in the popular Indonesian tourist destination with his new husband Sebastian Marallano on a planned honeymoon on August 6 and was later accused of cannabis possession.

He died five days later in hospital in circumstances that remain unclear. A Bali police spokesman said Ventosilla fell ill after ingesting medication that was not part of the items confiscated by police and died of "failure of bodily functions."

His family allege that both Ventosilla and Marallano were subjected to "racial discrimination and transphobia" during their time in police detention -- claims that have angered the Peruvian LGBTQ community and prompted protests in the capital of Lima on Friday.

The police spokesperson denied any threats of violence towards Ventosilla.

Read More