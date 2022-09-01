10 killed as truck crashes near school in Indonesia

Bekasi, Indonesia At least 10 people were killed, including some children, when a truck crashed on Wednesday near a bus stop outside a school in Indonesia's West Java province, police said.

The students were waiting at the bus stop after class in the city of Bekasi, when the truck veered toward them and crashed into two motorcycles and toppled a concrete communications tower, traffic policeman Latif Usman said.

Usman said a further 20 children were injured.

"We are conducting an investigation to assess if the brakes failed," Usman said.

Another police official in Bekasi said the driver had been detained.

Read More