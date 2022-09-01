Suspect arrested after failed assassination attempt on Argentine vice president

(CNN) A man has been arrested after attempting to shoot Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina's vice-president and former president, at point blank range outside her home in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Kirchner was unharmed in the incident, which was captured on live television. Video of the incident shows a man approaching Fernández de Kirchner and pointing a weapon at her head at point blank range.

Although the man appears to pull the trigger, no bullets are fired, and he is taken into custody after a few seconds of confusion.

The weapon was a .380 firearm with bullets inside, according to the Ministry of Security.

A frame from a video released by TN Argentina highlights the moment when a man pointed a weapon at Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

The suspect was identified by Argentina's official news agency Télam as Brazilian national Fernando Andrés Zabak. He was taken into custody by Argentina's Federal Police.

Read More