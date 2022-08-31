(CNN) The director at a wildlife park in Florida lost his hand after being bitten by one of his own alligators last week, according to the facility. It was his second serious alligator-related injury in 10 years.

Greg Graziani, wildlife director of Florida Gator Gardens in Venus, Florida, was "seriously injured during a routine interaction with our large alligators" on August 17, said the facility in a Facebook post

Graziani, a former law enforcement officer, told CNN the bite happened during a routine training session. Graziani was using his hand under the alligator's jaw to give it a command when a leaf from the surrounding foliage came loose, coming between him and the alligator. "Lack of visibility was the problem," he said.

This triggered the alligator to lunge forward. Once his hand was in the gator's mouth, the reptile's instinct was to pull back. There was "no malice," Graziani said.

Luckily, the alligator responded to his command to back off and released his hand, according to Graziani. "Had this been a totally wild alligator with no training, it would've been a lot worse," he said.

Read More