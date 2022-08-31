See where abortion access is banned — and where it's still in limbo
Updated 1:05 PM ET, Wed August 31, 2022
(CNN)Following the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which turned the issue of abortion access back to the states, nearly one-third of all US states have banned or severely restricted access to the procedure. At least seven states, including Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri, have banned abortions with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Health care providers and abortion activists have continued to file legal challenges to stop bans in several states from being enacted. In South Carolina, a judge has temporarily blocked a six-week ban from going into effect, though the state's House recently passed a bill banning nearly all abortions. In North Dakota, a judge blocked the state's trigger ban the day before it was set to go into effect.
As these legal challenges make their way through the courts, patients seeking access to the procedure must navigate a complicated patchwork of legislation, often necessitating travel journeys of hundreds of miles.
Here's where abortion access currently stands in the United States.
