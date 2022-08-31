(CNN) It was a night to forget for two of tennis' biggest names as Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu both crashed out of the US Open first round on Tuesday.

On a rainy night in New York, Osaka was beaten by American Danielle Collins in straight sets -- 7-6(5) 6-3 -- while defending champion Emma Raducanu fell to Alizé Cornet.

Raducanu, 19, stunned the world by winning her first grand slam at Flushing Meadows last year, but she's struggled to find similar form ever since.

The experience and intensity of the experienced Cornet proved too much for her as she was defeated in straight sets -- 6-3 6-3.

"This one obviously hurts a bit because it's my favorite tournament and there are a lot of emotions in the past year," she told reporters after the defeat.

