What to consider when looking for a new home

Sign up for CNN's Stress, But Less newsletter. Our six-part mindfulness guide will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.

(CNN) The stress of hunting for a place to call home can continue long after you've moved in if you end up in a spot that has unexpected issues or otherwise doesn't feel quite right.

It wasn't until my first apartment flooded after an overnight storm (leading to water damage and having to move) that I found out the hard way I lived in a floodplain -- an area of low-lying ground adjacent to a river and subject to flooding. I hadn't known to ask whether the proximity of a small body of water affected the unit's flood risk.

"Asking those questions, I think, is incredibly important for renters, but also for future owners," said Jessica Lautz, the vice president of demographics and behavioral insights at the National Association of Realtors.

"There are websites that are actually devoted to that," Lautz added, referring to resources like the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Flood Map Service Center

Your potential home's vulnerability to the elements is just one factor to assess during your search process. No matter what type of living situation you're seeking, here are some other essential points to consider.